Bengaluru’s active containment zones dip slightly to 15,229

As of Sunday, Bengaluru has reported 38,231 containment zones till date, of which 23,002 (60%) have returned to normal.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Bengaluru has 15,229 active containment zones across the city as per the bulletin issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday, August 23. While there were 16,497 active zones on Saturday, it reduced by 1,268 on Sunday. Bengaluru has reported 38,231 containment zones till date, of which 23,002 (60%) have returned to normal.

According to the BBMP bulletin, Bengaluru West has the most number of active containment zones, at 3,802. This is followed by Bengaluru South with 2,561 active zones and Bengaluru East with 2,331 active zones. RR Nagara currently has 2,074 active containment zones, Mahadevapura has 1,613, Bommanahalli has 1,104, Yelahanka 903 and Dasarahalli 841. While Bengaluru South previously had the most number of active zones till date (9,663), it has also reported the most number of zones returning to normal (7,102).

A snapshot of the number of cases reported in the past 24 hours shows that Bengaluru West reported 23% of the cases, South 17%, Bommanahalli 16%, East 14%, RR Nagara 10%, Dasarahalli and Mahadevapura at 7%, and Yelahanka at 6%.

Till date, as per the BBMP data, 29,657 streets have been demarcated as containment zones. A total of 2,759 are apartments and 38 are slum areas. One hotel was also marked as a containment zone. There have been 42 clusters, which is an aggregation of positive cases that were epidemiologically linked.

On Sunday, August 23, Bengaluru reported 2,126 new cases of COVID-19, showing a slight downward trend from the past few days. However, Bengaluru continues to report the most number of cases in the state. A total of 1,468 people were discharged on Sunday, following their recovery from the disease. Bengaluru has 34,877 active cases of coronavirus. Five people succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 5,938 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,77,814. The state has 83,551 active cases.