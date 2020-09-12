Bengaluru riots: NIA to take over investigation into violence at DJ Halli and KG Halli

The NIA told the Karnataka High Court on Friday that it had received oral intimation from the Centre regarding the same.

The National Investigation Agency on Friday told the Karnataka High Court on Friday that the agency would take over two cases pertaining to the Bengaluru riots where FIRs were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This, it said, will be after the Centre passes an order, expected to be in a few days. The two FIRs were registered at the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations after the riots that took place on August 11.

Special Public Prosecutor for NIA P Prasanna Kumar told the division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Sreenivas Oka that he received oral communication from the Centre that the case would be transferred to the NIA and sought a weekâ€™s time to place the order on record before the court, Deccan Herald reported.

In response to a petition filed by Girish Bharadwaj requesting the transfer of the riots case to the NIA, Advocate-General Prabhuling K Navadgi said that the Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) had written to the Secretary of Union Ministry of Home Affairs on September 3 regarding invoking UAPA in the two cases registered in Bengaluru.

â€œThe Central government has under the provision of the NIA Act, 15 days time to take a decision to transfer the investigation. I am told some decisions have been taken," the Advocate-General said, reported LiveLaw.

The NIAâ€™s counsel also submitted compliance reports regarding the appointment of retired Justice HS Kempanna as Claims Commissioner to estimate the damages caused due to destruction of public property.

The mob gathered at DJ Halli and KG Halli set the police stations on fire, burned police vehicles and also caused damage to civilian property. A nodal officer has also been appointed to assist the Claims Commissioner, reports said.

Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Abhay Sreenivas Oka instructed the NIAâ€™s counsel to place on record the Centre order to transfer the case at the next hearing slated to be held on September 21.

On the evening of August 11, a mob had gathered outside Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthyâ€™s residence after his nephew put up a derogatory Facebook post against Prophet Muhammad. The mob mobilised outside the DJ Halli Police Station demanding that the MLAâ€™s nephew Naveen be arrested and booked immediately. By 9 pm, the mob had begun pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire outside the police station and later set fire to the basement of the building. Three civilians died after police opened fire to control the mob and around 60 police officers were injured.