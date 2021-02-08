Bengaluru riots case: Prime accused former Corporator Zakir granted bail

Abdul Rakeeb Zakir is named one of the accused in the DJ Halli violence case, in the interim report by the CCB.

The Karnataka High Court granted bail to former Pulaleshinagar Corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir on Friday, February 6, in the Bengaluru riots case that took place in August 2020. The former Congress leader was named as an accused in the interim chargesheet by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on October 12, 2020.

Zakir had approached the High Court after the trial court denied him bail. In his bail application, Zakir had argued that he was not involved in an arson attack on Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's house.

Justice John Micheal Cunha, who was hearing his case, granted him conditional bail. Zakir was ordered to not only co-operate with the investigation but also was barred from leaving the courtâ€™s jurisdiction without prior permission.

Zakir, who was absconding since October, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police on December 2, 2020. He was the one of the prime accused in the DJ Halli and KJ Halli violence case that took place on August 11, 2020, over a controversial social media post put up by Naveen P, the nephew of Srinivas Murthy. Zakir was produced before a Magistrate and the CCB sought police custody for interrogation.

A crowd of at least 2,000 people, reportedly enraged over a post derogatory to the Muslim community, had set the MLA and his sisterâ€™s house ablaze. The incident left four people dead and over 60 police personnel injured. the stateâ€™s Revenue Minister R Ashoka had claimed that the mob had all the materials to incite violence and had reportedly planned to move to Shivajinagar.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) started investigating the case following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs. NIA reportedly found airguns, pellets, sharp weapons and many Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI)-related incriminating documents from their Bengaluru base. The NIA also arrested members of the SDPI and PFI in connection with the case.

Along with Zakir, former Mayor Sampath Raj is also a prime accused in the case and was arrested by the CCB. His arrest had led to Zakirâ€™s arrest. The two of them were in hiding at Nagarhole.