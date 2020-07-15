Bengaluru restaurants and bars: Here’s what has closed during lockdown

Business has plummeted for restaurants and bars as the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic has restricted access from diners.

In March, when the nationwide lockdown was first announced, it was no secret that restaurants, bars and the food & beverage industry at large would struggle. Early estimates suggested that a significant percentage of eateries would close due to lack of business. Even before the lockdown began, restaurants were reporting a drop in foot traffic as citizens learnt that enclosed spaces could exacerbate the spread of COVID-19.

Bengaluru has seen several restaurants and bars close both permanently and temporarily as businesses attempt to grapple with the economic downturn spurred by the pandemic.

TNM is compiling a list of confirmed closures in the city according to reports, interviews and social media posts.

Forage, Indiranagar

Forage announced its closure on Facebook on May 21. The restaurant prided itself on its “clean” menu, which did

not feature wheat, processed food or refined sugar. Nikki Ponappa, who managed the restaurant, told TNM that the reason behind the closure was primarily due to operational costs. “It was just going to be impossible to continue here,” she said.

Phobidden Fruit, Indiranagar

The popular Vietnamese eatery on 12th Main is temporarily closed for both dine in and delivery, the restaurant said.

13th Floor, Ebony and Asean, MG Road

The group of restaurants in Barton Centre on MG Road announced on Facebook that they would temporarily close their kitchens for both dine in and deliver from Monday, July 6 onwards. “[K]eeping in mind the safety of our staff, guests and our community as cases continue to rise in our city,” the post said. While Ebony is a multi cuisine restaurant, Asean served Asian, Vietnamese and Thai cuisines. 13th Floor is a popular rooftop bar, overlooking the city centre.

1131 (Indiranagar) and House of Commons

The two bars have closed temporarily due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city. “Though it is a difficult decision, we believe that this is the correct step to help flatten the curve and ensure the well-being of our beloved staff & patrons.” 1131 Bar + Kitchen is an open-air eatery overlooking 100-Feet Road. House of Commons is a bar and restaurant with locations in Koramangala, HSR and JP Nagar.

Veena Stores, Malleswaram

According to reports, Bengaluru’s iconic Veena Stores in Malleswaram closed temporarily from July 5 onwards. The decades-old eater was popular for its tiffin and traditional south Indian breakfast menu. “There was no peace of mind as all of us are constantly worrying,” owner Pradeep told Deccan Herald.

MTR

According to reports, MTR has closed two of its branches located in malls in the city — Forum Neighborhood Mall on Whitefield Main Road and Samvit on Kanakapura Main Road.

Vidyarthi Bhavan, Gandhi Bazaar

When restaurants were allowed to reopen, an image from Bengaluru’s Vidyarthi Bhavan made the rounds on social media, showing diners sitting at tables were partitions to adhere to physical distancing norms. However, Arun Kumar Adiga, the restaurant's managing partner, told TOI that it would close its dine-in services due to lack of business.

Anna Kuteera

Branches of Anna Kuteera, which has multiple locations across the city, has been shuttered since June 26, Chandrashekar Hebbar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants Association, told TOI.

This list will be updated as new closures emerge.