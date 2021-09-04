Bengaluru residents start online petition to protest against bad roads

The citizens alleged that the roads were dug up for developmental work in the city but were never restored to their original condition.

Residents of Anjanapura in Bengaluru on September 2 started an online petition addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the local MLA Vishwanath SR and the Chairman of the Bengaluru Development Authority asking for the Anjanapura Double Road to be repaired. Started by the civic organization Changemakers of Kanakapura, the petition alleged that the double road has not been repaired or asphalted in a decade now and in the last three-four years, the condition has worsened due to agencies like Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) digging the roads for their repair works and leaving it unrestored.

Abdul Aleem, the President of the organization, told TNM that the 6.8 km stretch is an important road since it connects Kanakapura and Bannerghatta roads. Aleem said, “The Anjanapura double road has not been repaired in the past decade, the last three-four years have been difficult since it was dug up for developmental work by BWSSB, BMRCL, etc. The residents have to struggle to avail cab or ambulance services due to the bad condition of the road. Minor accidents happen frequently as motorists find it difficult to gauge the depth of potholes, the residents alleged. Meanwhile, many residents say they have moved away and that some face lung issues due to the bad condition of the road.

Aleem added that the petition was started by the residents after no affirmative action was taken despite approaching multiple authorities including BDA and the local MLA Krishnappa. “We were promised that the road will be repaired but it has not happened. We have approached all the authorities but received no action. The petition was started last night and has garnered 2,000 signatures. The road is an important one and should be repaired,” Aleem said.

The residents of Kanakpura on September 4 to show their disdain over bad shape of the double road planted paddy sapplings and also ferried coracles.

However, roads across the city are in similar condition. The residents of Medharahalli near Dasarahalli resorted to planting paddy on the slushy road in the area, mentioned a Times of India report. The residents alleged that their requests for repair of the road went unheard after BWSSB dug the road to lay the Cauvery project pipeline and thus resorted to marking their protest by planting paddy in the middle of the road.

Majority of the roads in Varthur have become slushy as well due to the rains. The major stretches in the area have been dug up by the telecom service providers, civic agencies and others for laying connections and never repaired. Jagdish Reddy of Varthur Rising said that the roads in the area were dug by BWSSB nearly six months ago and they left it unrestored.

“Almost all the roads in the area are bad and we have been requesting the officials to restore the road for over a year. It got worse after the civic agencies; telecom service providers dug the road up. When our countless pleas went in vain, we began a social media campaign that grabbed the attention of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Gaurav Gupta. He and BBMP Administrator have assured that they will make roads motorable,” said Reddy. He added as of now the residents are expecting that the roads at least will be levelled and made motorable over the next week.

