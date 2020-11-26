Bengaluru residents seek closure of allegedly illegal glass recycling unit

The resident groups, who reside along the Hennur Main Road leading to the airport, say that the unit is extremely hazardous to health.

news Pollution

A group of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in north Bengaluru has joined hands to oppose a glass recycling factory that has been set up in an empty plot in their neighbourhood, allegedly without any clearance from the authorities. So far, their complaints to the local police have not resulted in any remedy. The group includes Janakiram Layout Association, Trinity Blossom Layout Association, Trinity Orchards Layout Association, Trinity Habitat Association, Trine Palm Heights Association, Bens Sathya Enclave Residents Welfare Association and Saroj Enclave Apartments Association, among others.

These residents residing along the vicinity of Hennur Main Road, leading to Kempegowda International Airport, have also approached the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPBC) regarding the matter, and have sought the closure of the glass recycling unit. Glass processing units fall under the ‘red’ category of industries, which need clearance from the Pollution Control Board before being set up. The residents say that the glass recycling unit which has come up in their area is extremely hazardous to human health, directly affecting the respiratory system. They say that the noise and air pollution as a result of the functioning of the unit is proving to be harmful, especially for children and elders in the neighbourhood.

Manoj Cherian, one of the residents, said, “We, the residents, of the area had gone to the Hennur Police Station Inspector to lodge the complaint. Following this, on the same day, the owner of the plot was called to the station and warned him of legal action. To this, the owner had said he needs a week’s time to wind up the activities.” He added that the police did not give any official acknowledgement of their complaint.

“While it has been difficult for almost every human being due to the pandemic, we have been faced with another challenge around the safety of our residents and associated health, and of course, environmental concerns. Keeping in mind the right of every human to live and let live, we urge you to look into our priority concerns as one can’t do much without sound health and serene environment. Request your immediate attention to this serious concern and take necessary measures at the earliest which is affecting a large group of law-abiding citizens,” a letter by the RWAs sent to the Pollution Control Board read. The group is yet to hear back from the KSPBC.