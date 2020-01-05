Bengaluru residents make their voices heard to civic officials, push for accountability

Civic

Kanakapura Road Apartments Movement of Change (KARAMoC), a federation of apartments on Kanakapura Road, had organised this meeting with officials from various civic departments.

Borrowing from BBMP’s model of holding ward committee meetings, the residents of all apartment complexes in Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, held a redressal program in Yelachenahalli with officials from various departments of the local government.

The residents, who voiced their views about the lacunas in the various departments of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, were promised better infrastructural facilities by the elected representatives who were also part of the meeting. Corporator Balakrishna, BBMP Major Roads Executive Engineer Mahadesh, KS Layout Traffic ASI Srinivas, BESCOM AEE Ramaiah, BBMP Health Inspector Mahesh, BWSSB Engineer, BBMP Electrical Department AE Ramesh were some of the officials present at the meeting.

Based on the demands by the resident, Major Roads Executive Engineer Mahadesh said that the authorities will implement the continuous standard width footpaths, apart from the stormwater drains on Kanakapura Road as part of the sanctioned plan. A bus bay will also be created at Yelachenahalli Metro Station to prevent clogging traffic, he added.

Speaking about the event, Aleem, President of KARAMoC, said, “This was a good way to resolve issues of the local residents and I appreciate all the officers and elected representatives for participating in the discussion.”

He added, “We are extremely happy that our long-standing demand for a continuous footpath has been accepted.”

The ward corporator has also assured that BBMP will shift electrical poles to the edge of the road and also help create a service road at the city’s Sarakki Junction.

The traffic police ASI stated that one traffic police staff member will be deployed on Kanakapura Road until the completion of infrastructure projects to prevent wrong side driving.

When asked about the waste management problems of the area, the Health Inspector Mahesh said that soon, deployment of more waste-collecting vehicles for the ward will be approved. He also assured of regular fogging to prevent contamination diseases, in response to a complaint raised by a resident. He also assured of clearing all the black spots, where garbage is thrown and accumulated in the area, within a day.