Bengaluru reports two new COVID-19 clusters in school, residential building

Amid rising cases in Bengaluru, BBMP officials are maintaining vigil to prevent a second wave of the spread of the coronavirus.

Two more COVID-19 clusters have been reported in Bengaluru even as officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are maintaining strict vigil against the virus, with new clusters cropping up across the city. One of the two clusters reported on Friday is in the Chikkalasandra-Vasanthnagar area, which falls under the Bommanahalli zone in the city. The cluster was detected in a multi-storey dwelling with five floors. According to details released by BBMP authorities, there are eight units on each floor, with 108 residents in 40 units.

On February 2, four COVID-19 cases were reported from the region, and authorities are tracing those who attended a function that took place there. After the four cases were reported, 108 secondary contacts were tested on February 27 and 28, of which two tested positive.

On March 3, 60 more people in the area were tested, of whom two tested positive. A total of eight cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported from the building. Since the number of COVID-19 cases in the building exceeded five, authorities have declared it a cluster, and sanitised all the floors.

The second cluster in Bengaluru has been reported from the Narayanapura Government High School, which falls under the KR Puram constituency. Two teachers of the school tested positive on February 27.

On Thursday, 160 students were tested, of which seven came back positive. Six of these students were shifted to the KR Puram General Hospital as authorities felt there were insufficient conditions for them to self-isolate at their homes.

The school has been ordered to shut down for 14 days, after it was declared as a cluster. Of the total 188 students at the school, 160 have been tested so far. There are 66 primary contacts for those students who tested positive, with 53 secondary contacts.

BBMP officials have been maintaining vigilance to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus spread, in light of the rising number of clusters in the city.