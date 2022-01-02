Bengaluru reports spike in COVID-19 cases, but no major increase in hospitalisation

There has been a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last four days.

news COVID-19

COVID-19 case figures have steadily increased in Bengaluru with daily case numbers increasing from 269 on Dec 28 2021 to 810 on January 1 2022. But no major increase was reported in the number of hospitalisations in the city in the same period as per data provided by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).



The daily case figures for the last five days were as follows - 269 (Dec 28), 400 (Dec 29), 565 (Dec 30), 656 (Dec 31). 810 (Jan 1). The number of hospitalisations in the city in the same period were 2 (Dec 28), 5 (Dec 29), 11 (Dec 30) and 7 (Dec 31). These include hospitalisations in COVID-Care Centres and hospitals in the city. The testing figures in the state are fairly constant at around 50,000 tests per day.



The BBMP has said that there are 16 government hospitals and 4 government medical colleges earmarked for treating COVID-19 patients. Alongside this, there are two COVID-Care Centres in the city. There are 774 general beds and 118 ICU beds available in government facilities in the city, BBMP said.



The CV Raman General Hospital near Indiranagar in the city is now a dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility similar to how it was in the first and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city. "As the number of COVID-19 cases have seen a rise over the last few days, the CV Raman General Hospital is once again a dedicated hospital to admit and treat COVID-19 patients as per protocol," a notice issued by the Karnataka Health Department said.



There are 2,569 Delta cases in the state and 66 persons have tested positive for Omicron so far.The state government had earlier imposed a night curfew to limit movement from 10 pm to 5 am in the state from December 28 to January 7.