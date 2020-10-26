Bengaluru reports over 6,700 COVID-19 recoveries on October 25

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in a day has been going down in Bengaluru while recoveries have been surging.

Bengaluru reported 6,759 COVID-19 recoveries on October 25, against 2,468 new COVID-19 cases on the same day. In Karnataka, on the same day, a total of 10,106 recoveries were reported as against 4,439 total COVID-19 cases. This takes the total active cases in the state to 81,050. A total 7,10,843 people have recovered in the state till date.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palikeâ€™s (BBMP) COVID-19 War Room Bulletin, almost half of the new cases recorded in the city are from three zones that have reported the highest proportion of them â€“ Yelahanka (16%), west zone (16%) and east zone (15%).

Over the last ten days, south zone has reported most of the cases at 17%, followed by west zone (16%), east zone and Mahadevapura (15% each), Bommanahalli (13%), RR Nagara (11%), and Dasarahalli (5%).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the most patients who recovered (23.9%) as well as those who tested coronavirus positive (23.58%) were found to be between the ages of 30 and 39. Those who died were most often over the age of 70 (29.6%) compared to other age groups, followed by people who were in the age of 60 to 69 (27.02%).

The total number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the city are at 10,905. 32 fatalities were recorded on October 25.

The positivity rate in Bengaluru is 11.48%, and the recovery rate is 82.99%. The death rate is 1.15%. While Karnataka is the state with the third highest number of total coronavirus positive cases in the country after Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, it is also the state with the third highest number of recoveries.

Note: An earlier version of the story incorrectly said that Bengaluru had reported over 10,000 recoveries instead of Karnataka. This has been rectified.