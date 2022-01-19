Bengaluru reports over 25000 cases, Karnataka daily tally at 41457

The total number of active cases across the state is now 2,50,381.

Active cases in Karnataka crossed 2.5 lakh on Tuesday, January 18, as the state registered yet another spike logging 41,457 new cases of COVID-19, and 20 fatalities, taking the tally to 32.88 lakh and the death toll to 38,465. The state, which has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, had recorded 27,156 fresh infections on Monday, January 17, while it was 34,047 on Sunday, January 16.

Of the new cases, 25,595 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 4,514 people being discharged and seven deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 2,50,381. There were 8,353 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,99,825, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 22.30%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.04%. Of the 20 deaths, seven are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (3), Tumakuru (2), and one each from Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajnagara, Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Hassan, Ramanagara and Uttara Kannada. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest of 1,848 new cases, followed by Hassan at 1,739, Tumakuru at 1,731,Bengaluru Rural at 1,116, and Dakshina Kannada at 1,058. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 14.58 lakh positive cases, followed by Mysuru at 1.90 lakh and Tumakuru at 1.29 lakh.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12.63 lakh, followed by Mysuru at 1.79 lakh and Tumakuru at 1.20 lakh. Cumulatively, a total of 5.93 crore samples have been tested, of which 1.85 lakh were on Tuesday alone.

