Bengaluru reports an almost equal number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries

Bengaluru recorded 3,547 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 3,536 recoveries.

Bengaluru, which reported a significantly higher number of recoveries compared to COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, reported an almost equal number of both on Wednesday. The city recorded 3,547 coronavirus cases, 3,536 recoveries, and 23 deaths on Wednesday.

Most of the new cases were from west zone and Yelahanka – 16% each – followed by 15% being from east zone, 14% from south zone, 13% from Bomannahalli, 11% from Mahadevapura and RR Nagara each, and 4% from Dasarahalli.

West zone reported the most recoveries (around 550), but it was south zone that had the most difference between the number of recoveries (around 500) and new cases (around 320). All zones except east zone and Mahadevapura reported more recoveries than new patients on Wednesday.

In the last 10 days, west, east and south zones accounted for more than 50% of all coronavirus patients reported in Bengaluru. West zone 18% of the coronavirus patients, which was a majority. South zone reported the second highest number of cases at 16%, followed by east zone (15%). While Bomannahalli accounted for 13% of the cases, RR Nagara and Mahadevapura accounted for 12% each, followed by Dasarahalli at 5%.

Overall, since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the city, the 30 to 39 age group has reported a majority of the patients (close to 25,000 men and almost 15,000 women), followed by the 20 to 29 age group (around 24,000 men and 15,000 women). The same pattern has been observed in recoveries reported in Bengaluru as well. In total, Bengaluru has seen 2,04,275 people testing coronavirus positive till date, and a total of 1,61,565 recoveries.

While the number of cases has been among the three lowest groups in the 60 to 69 age group, this group has seen the highest number of casualties (over 450 men and around 200 women), of a total of 2,739 deaths recorded in the city till date.

The recovery rate in Bengaluru is at 79.09%, positivity rate at 13.76%, active rate at 19.50%, and death rate at 1.34%.