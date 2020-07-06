Bengaluru reports 981 new COVID-19 cases, active cases in city at 8,860

Karnataka reported 1843 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Karnataka reported 1843 COVID-19 cases on Monday, of which 981 cases were reported in Bengaluru. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru to 10,561. The city is currently grappling with 8860 active COVID-19 cases.

The contacts of a majority of the cases reported in Bengaluru are yet to be traced. Some cases reported in Bengaluru were patients who reported to hospitals with symptoms of Influenza-like-Illness (ILI).

Elsewhere, 99 new cases were reported in Ballari district. An outbreak at the Jindal steel plant in the district was reported in June and the district is now handling 737 active cases.

81 cases were reported in Uttara Kannada, 68 in Bengaluru Rural, 56 in Dharwad, and 53 in Kalaburagi. The number of daily reported cases in Dakshina Kannada dropped to 34 on Monday. The district had reported a steady increase in cases over the past week, and there are now 620 COVID-19 patients currently in the district.

The state government reported the deaths of 30 COVID-19 patients, including 10 patients in Bengaluru. Eight deaths were reported in Bidar district.

As many as 680 patients infected with the virus recovered on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 10527. There are currently 14385 active cases in the state. It has reported 25317 cases so far.

A slew of COVID-19 cases were reported among politicians in Karnataka. Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh confirmed that she tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Congress MLA HD Ranganath who represents Kunigal constituency also tested positive for the virus. Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that he tested negative. He was tested after a security personnel in his residence tested positive for the virus.