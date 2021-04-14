Bengaluru reports 8155 new COVID-19 cases on April 14, highest single-day spike

Karnataka reported 11265 new cases and the positivity rate increased to 9.94%.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Bengaluru recorded 8,155 COVID-19 cases on April 14 taking the number of active cases in the city to 63,167. This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in the city in a single day so far, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cases in the city accounted for 72% of the cases recorded in Karnataka (11265) on Wednesday.

Previously, on April 11, Bengaluru reported 7,584 cases while Karnataka saw 10,250 cases. The positivity rate recorded in Karnataka was as high as 9.94% on Wednesday with 1.13 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted. As of April 14, Bengaluru reported a total of 4,933 deaths due to COVID-19, including the 23 recorded on Wednesday.

Among the 4,430 beds allotted for COVID-19 patients by the government, including the three COVID-19 care centres, 3,248 beds have been occupied. Meanwhile, private hospitals have only 229 beds available of the total 858 beds allotted, under government quota, for COVID-19 patients.

The cases recorded on Wednesday meant that the surge in COVID-19 cases reported in Bengaluru and Karnataka since the start of March continues.

Doctors in government hospitals in Bengaluru told TNM that the COVID-19 section of their hospitals were filled with patients.

There is currently a night curfew in place in eight cities of Karnataka – Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi and Manipal. The curfew is from 10 pm to 5 am every day till April 20.

Two members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) told TNM that they had advised the state government to impose stringent restrictions and section 144 to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Karnataka.

There are three bye-elections in Karnataka scheduled for April 17 in the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and the Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies. An all-party meeting is also scheduled for April 18 to discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Karnataka has cumulatively vaccinated around 61 lakh people since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16. The vaccination was made available for everyone above the age of 45 on April 1.

