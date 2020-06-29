Bengaluru reports 738 COVID-19 cases on Monday as spike continues

The state health department's daily bulletin also stated that the 738 cases in Bengaluru accounted for 66.7% of the 1,105 cases reported in Karnataka.

This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka to 14,295 and the total active cases is now 6,388.

In the previous two days, Bengaluru reported 783 and 596 cases prompting officials to announce a lockdown in the state on Sundays starting from July 5. The curfew in the state from 9 pm to 5 am was changed and it is now from 8 pm to 5 am every day.

Bengaluru has reported 4,052 COVID-19 cases so far of which 3,427 are active cases.

Nineteen deaths were reported in the state on Tuesday including 12 deaths in Ballari district, three in Bengaluru and one each in Hassan, Ramanagara, Bagalakote and Dakshina Kannada. The state health department reported eight of the patients had known comorbidities. Six deaths in Ballari were reported among patients without comorbidities and between the ages of 31 and 56.

The deaths reported on Monday took the total number of deaths in the state to 226 including 91 from Bengaluru. Two hundred and sixty eight patients in Karnataka are currently in the ICU including 178 patients in Bengaluru.

A total of 176 people recovered on Monday.

Elsewhere, 76 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ballari while Dakshina Kannada (32), Bidar (28), Uttara Kannada (24), Kalaburagi (23), Hassan (22), Vijayapura (22) also reported an increase in cases.