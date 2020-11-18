Bengaluru reports 729 new COVID-19 cases, less than 1000 for third consecutive day

The city's COVID-19 tally is at 3.58 lakh, of which 17,707 are active cases.

Maintaining a positive trend, Bengaluru, which is at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Karnataka, continued to report less than 1,000 cases for the third consecutive day with 729 fresh infections coming to light. The latest cases take the city's COVID-19 tally to 3.58 lakh, of which 17,707 are active cases, while recoveries rose to 3.36 lakh with 942 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With nine people succumbing to the infection, the city's death toll rose to 4,018 since the pandemic broke on March 8. The number of active containment zones in the city as per a bulletin by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) remained unchanged at two in Mahadevapura zone, as it has been for several days now.

Meanwhile, 2,100 recoveries were reported across Karnataka, higher than the 1,336 new COVID-19 cases that the state witnessed in a 24-hour period. "With 2,100 discharged on Monday, recoveries shot up to 8.27 lakh so far, while 1,336 fresh cases increased the state's COVID-19 tally to 8.64 lakh including 25,323 active cases," said the state health bulletin on Tuesday. The infection claimed 16 lives in 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 11,557 till date.

As many as nine of the 16 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (2), Ballari, Dharwad, Raichur, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (1). Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 729, followed by Tumakuru (89), Mysuru (52), Bengaluru Rural (40), Mandya (38), Hassan and Dakshina Kannada at 30 each, Chikkamagaluru (29), Davangere and Bagalkote at 24 each and Chikkaballapura at 21, among others.

Of the 693 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 338 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 37 are in Mysuru, 36 in Kalaburagi and 30 in Tumakuru. Out of 75,384 tests conducted on Monday, 13,392 were through rapid antigen detection and 61,992 through RT-PCR method. "Positivity rate for the day was 1.77% and case fatality rate 1.79%," added the bulletin.

