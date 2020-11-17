Bengaluru reports 597 COVID-19 cases, less than 1000 for second consecutive day

With this, the number of cases in Bengaluru dropped to its lowest tally in months.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Bengaluru, which accounts for about 50% of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, reported 597 new cases on a single day. The city also reported that 833 patients were discharged taking the total recoveries to 3.35 lakh so far. The number of cases in Bengaluru dropped to its lowest tally in months.

"With 1,157 new cases across the state on Sunday, its COVID-19 tally increased to 8,62,804, including 26,103 active cases, while 8,25,141 recovered, with 2,188 discharged in a day," said the state health bulletin on Monday. The infection claimed 19 lives in the state on Monday taking the death toll to 11,541 till date.

With 597 fresh cases in a day, Bengaluru's COVID-19 tally rose to 3.57 lakh, including 17,929 active cases till date, while six succumbed to the virus, taking its death toll to 4,009 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Only Bengaluru showed the infections in three digits whereas there were 12 districts where the cases were in single digit and zero fatalities in 24 districts including Kalaburagi for the second day in a row. Kalaburagi was the district where the first death due to coronavirus took place in the country.

According to the health bulletin, 64 fresh infections were reported in Mysuru, 64 in Mandya, 52 in Hassan, 50 in Dakshina Kannada and 46 in Bengaluru Rural district. Ballari, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Raichur, Tumakuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura were also among the districts where the infections were reported.

There were only two fresh cases in Kodagu and Koppal and four in Haveri and Shivamogga. According to the health bulletin, there were two deaths in Ballari and one each in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada.

There were as many as 76,545 tests done on Monday including 66,857 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 95.68 lakh, the department added. Of 730 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 368 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 40 in Kalaburagi, 37 in Mysuru and 30 in Tumakuru.

Out of 76,545 tests conducted on Sunday, 9,688 were through rapid-antigen detection and 66,857 were through RT-PCR method. "Positivity rate was 1.51% and case fatality rate 1.04% for the day," added the bulletin.

With IANS inputs