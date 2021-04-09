Bengaluru reports 5,576 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Fridayâ€™s addition of new positive patients took the total number of infections to 10,48,085.

news COVID-19

Karnataka on Friday reported 7,955 new COVID-19 cases out of this 5,576 were in Bengaluru alone following the recent trend of steep increase in cases. 46 related fatalities were reported across the state on the day out of which 29 were from the capital city.

Fridayâ€™s addition of new positive patients took the total number of infections to 10,48,085 and the death toll to 12,813. The day also saw 3,220 patients getting discharged following recovery, while active cases touched 58,084.

Other than Bengaluru, no other district reported new cases in 4 digits. Mysuru reported 283 cases, while Kalaburagi and Bidar reported 211 and 186 cases respectively. Among those who were reported as deceased on the day all were senior citizens except 5.

For the first time in five months, the number of new cases crossed the 4,000 mark starting April. Bengaluru, being the hotspot, is seeing the majority of the caseload, reporting 2,906 cases. According to government data, Bengaluru recorded 31,886 cases for the month of March compared to 6,813 cases in February. Further in just the first 8 days in April, Bengaluru reported 26,705 cases and 110 deaths.

In wake of this fresh surge of cases, the Karnataka government on Thursday announced a night curfew in Bengaluru, Mysuru and five other major cities of Karnataka for 10 days starting from April 10.

The curfew will come into effect from 10 pm to 5 am every day from April 10 (Saturday) to April 20 (Tuesday). The night curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkur and Udupi-Manipal.

Gatherings were prohibited for fairs and festivals and other religious and social gatherings earlier this month.

The government has warned strict action will be initiated to impose penalties on those who do not wear masks and maintain distancing in public places.