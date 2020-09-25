Bengaluru reports 4192 new COVID-19 cases, most from Yelahanka and west zone

Bengaluru also reported 3,854 recoveries on Thursday.

Bengaluru reported its highest single-day spike yet on Thursday with 4,192 COVID-19 cases. The city also recorded 3,854 recoveries and 24 deaths. Earlier on September 18 too, the count had crossed 4,000, when Bengaluru had reported 4,180 coronavirus patients in a single day. On most of the last 10 days, the city has been reporting at least 3,000 cases daily, most of them from west zone (18%).

The last 24-hour breakup of the COVID-19 cases is as follows: west zone and Yelahanka reported 16% cases each, south zone 14%, east zone 15%, Bomannahalli 13%, Mahadevapura and RR Nagara 11% each and Dasarahalli 4%. All zones except east and Mahadevapura reported a higher number of recoveries than COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Most of the 4192 patients are men from the 30-39 age group (almost 700), followed by men in 20-29 age group (around 600). An almost equal number of women (over 300) were found to be coronavirus positive in the 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 age groups. Recoveries were highest in the 30 to 39 age group, followed by the 20 to 29 age group.

Till date, of the 2,08,467 coronavirus patients reported in the city till date, 1,30,170 were men, and 78,254 were women. The breakup for transgender persons is not provided. Bengaluruâ€™s coronavirus cases are only second to Delhi in India, among major metropolitan cities.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), while not having updated its containment zone numbers for at least five days now, on Thursday appears to have simply reset the count, showing that there are only 16 containment zones in the city that are total as well as active.

The recovery rate from coronavirus in Bengaluru is at 79.35%, while the active rate is at 19.32%. Death rate is at 1.33%, while the positivity rate is at 13.85%.