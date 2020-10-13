Bengaluru reports 3498 new COVID-19 patients, active cases at 64,570

Bengaluru also registered 5,764 recoveries in a 24-hour period, taking the number of discharged in the city to 2,17,122 so far.

Bengaluru reported 3,498 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, seeing a decline from 4,623 new cases reported on Sunday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in its daily bulletin. Bengaluru, which is the epicentre of the virus in Karnataka, also registered 5,764 recoveries in a 24-hour period, taking the number of discharged in the city to 2,17,122 so far.

The city's total COVID-19 tally is 2,85,055, of which 64,570 are active cases, while 3,362 have succumbed due to the coronavirus, including 18 in the latest 24-hour period. The city alone has seen 21,36,163 tests being conducted and authorities said that 17,39,289 people were traced as primary and secondary contacts of people who tested positive for the virus.

Bengaluru continues to have a higher total tally than Mumbai, which has reported 2,29,446 COVID-19 cases so far, but is lower than New Delhi, which has reported 3,09,339 cases, as per the BBMP bulletin.

Of the 928 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 346 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 93 are in Dharwad district, 78 in Ballari, 49 in Hassan, 40 in Chamarajanagara and 37 are in Kalaburagi.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's death toll due to COVID-19 crossed the 10,000 mark, even as recoveries at 12,030 were the highest in a single day, while new cases declined to 7,606.

"With 70 patients succumbing to the infection across the state during the last 24 hours, the state's death toll rose to 10,076 since the pandemic broke on March 8," said the state health bulletin on Monday night.

The state's COVID-19 tally shot up to 7,17,915 till date with 7,606 fresh cases. The total number of active cases is at 1,15,776.

Of the tests conducted across the state on Sunday, 23,564 were through the rapid antigen detection and 55,193 through RT-PCR.

"Positivity rate stood at 9.65% and case fatality rate stood at 0.92% on Sunday," said the bulletin.

With IANS inputs