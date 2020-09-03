Bengaluru reports 3420 new COVID-19 cases, most patients are men between 30-39

Bengaluru has a total of 39,911 active coronavirus cases.

Bengaluru reported 3,420 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the second highest single day spike the city has reported. The highest number of cases reported till date is 3,495, which was on August 15. Further, 2,383 people were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 and 32 people succumbed to the disease, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Most of the new coronavirus patients are men between the ages of 30 and 39, followed by men in the 20-29 age group, followed by the women in the corresponding age groups. Recoveries on Wednesday followed the same pattern. A majority of the deaths (around eight) were among men above 70 years, followed by men in the 50 to 59 age group.

The BBMP COVID-19 War Room Report has not provided an updated zone-wise breakup of the new cases reported on Wednesday. A clear update on containment zones in the city has also not come for four days now.

There are a total of 39,911 active coronavirus cases in Bengaluru. Recoveries are up at 93,563, while a total of 2,037 people have died due to the virus. Till date, 1,35,512 have tested positive for the coronavirus in the city.

According to the BBMPâ€™s daily bulletin on Wednesday, 73,317 tests â€“ including rapid antigen detection tests, RT-PCR tests and others â€“ were done in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, metro rail services in Bengaluru are set to resume in phases from September 7, adhering to the guidelines to contain the novel coronavirus.

"The metro service will resume in phases on the east-west and north-south corridors, as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs," Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Managing Director Ajay Seth told IANS. In the first phase from September 7, the six-coach trains will operate from 8-11 am and 4.30-7.30 pm on the east-west route (purple line).