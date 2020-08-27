Bengaluru reports 3284 new COVID-19 cases, most patients in 30-39 age group

According to the last update, 39% of the containment zones in Bengaluru are active while 61% have returned to normal status.

For the second time this month, Bengaluru has reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases in a single day. On Wednesday, Bengaluru reported 3,284 new patients, along with 2,630 recoveries and 31 deaths. Earlier on August 15, Bengaluru had reported over 3,400 cases.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) did not provide an update on the containment zones, and the number remains the same as Tuesday with 15,723 zones active in the city out of a total of 40,563.

Most of the new patients (23%) are from west zone, with south and Bommanhalli zones reporting the second and third highest shares at 17% and 16% respectively. East zone has 14% of the new patients, while RR Nagara, has 10%. Both Mahadevapura and Dasarahalli accounted for 7% of the cases each, followed by Yelahanka with 5%.

The highest number of the 3,284 new patients were men between the ages of 30 and 39, followed by men in the 20 to 29 and 40 to 49 age groups respectively. Recoveries followed the same pattern. Deaths, meanwhile, were highest in the males of 50 to 59 age group.

While west zone had the most coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, it also had an almost equal number of recoveries (nearly 500). Only Mahadevapura zone has more people who recovered from COVID-19 than those who tested positive on Wednesday.

The active rate in Bengaluru is at 32.8% while the positivity rate is at 15.6%. Recovery rate has gone up to 67.2%.