Bengaluru reports 2,665 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka tally crosses 1.72 lakh

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state of Karnataka crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday with 93 more fatalities.

Bengaluru accounted for the highest number of new cases in Karnataka for yet another day on Saturday with the 2,665 infections, raising the city's tally to 72,237, out of which 33,726 are active.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,178 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus across Karnataka, pushing the stateâ€™s tally to 1.72 lakh. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday, with 93 more fatalities, taking the total deaths to 3,091.

Among the new cases, Ballari accounted for 607 cases, followed by Udupi (313), Belagavi (302), Raichur (295), Kalaburagi and Dharwad (261 each), Yadgir (200) and Dakshina Kannada (194).

Meanwhile, on a positive note, 5,006 more patients have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 89,238.

Of the 1.72 lakh cases, 79,765 are active cases, while 683 patients are currently admitted to ICUs.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the death of a Karnataka Administrative Service officer H Gangadharaiah due to a heart attack while on COVID-19 duty. He was in charge of the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

"The Chief Minister has announced Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia from Chief Minister's Relief Fund and a government job for a family member of Gangadharaiah and instructed that his last rites be performed with full state honours," the CMO said in a statement.

CMâ€™s condition stable

The vital parameters of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, under treatment for COVID-19 at Manipal Hospitals, are stable, sources at the facility said.

"The Chief Minister has been under treatment since his admission to Manipal Hospitals. At present, his vital parameters are stable. He is being closely monitored by a team of experts," director of the hospital, Dr Manish Rai, said in a statement.

It may be recalled that on the night of August 2, the 77-year-old Chief Minister had tested positive for novel coronavirus and was shifted to hospital following doctors' advice, even though he was asymptomatic.

Officials have said the Chief Minister is engaged in work, like signing files and holding review meetings from the hospital.

(PTI and IANS inputs)