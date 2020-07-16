Bengaluru reports 2,344 COVID-19 cases, highest single day spike so far

Karnataka reported 4196 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Karnataka reported 4,196 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, making it the highest number of cases to be reported in a single day. Of these cases, 2,344 cases were reported in Bengaluru alone. This is also the highest number of cases reported in Bengaluru in a single day so far. The state also reported 104 deaths on Thursday.

The total number of active cases in Karnataka stands at 30,655 of which 18,828 are in Bengaluru city. The other districts that reported a relatively large number of cases include Dakshina Kannada (238), Dharwad (176), Vijayapura (144), Mysuru (130), Kalaburagi (123), Udupi (113), Raichur (101) and Belagavi (92).

Of the 104 people who died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, 71 of them were from Bengaluru. The other deaths were from Kolar (6), Dakshina Kannada (7), Ballari (4), Mysuru (3), Hassan (2), Bagalkote (5), Belagavi (3), and one each in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Mandya.

As many as 539 patients among the 30,655 active cases in the state are currently lodged in Intensive Care Units in Karnataka. Of these, 317 of them are in Bengaluru city.

On Thursday, 1,239 patients were discharged, taking the stateâ€™s total discharges to 19,729.

The death rate in Karnataka currently stands at 1.9% and the death rate among high risk patients stands at 6.2%, according to the Karnataka War Room data. The recovery rate in Karnataka stands at 39%.

Of the total number of people who are currently in isolation, 14% of them have Influenza-Like Illness or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness. Fourteen percent of the active cases are primary or secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients, while 17% of them are domestic travellers.

As many as 23,451 samples were tested on Thursday taking the stateâ€™s total number of samples tested to 9,25,477. The state government has allocated 29% of the beds available in all government and private hospitals across Karnataka for COVID-19. According to the war room, the occupancy rate is at 16.3%.





