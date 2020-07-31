Bengaluru reports 2,233 new cases, 12,668 active containment zones

The west zone reported the highest number of COVID-19 patients on Thursday.

news Coronavirus

Bengaluru recorded 12,668 active containment zones on Thursday, according to the data given by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The number of active containment zones has reduced by 1,475.

The city reported 2,233 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and 36,523 patients are still under treatment for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Among those who tested positive on Thursday, the highest number of patients were between the ages of 20-29, with 280 men and 180 women testing positive. This was followed by those between the ages of 30-39, with 220 men and 186 women testing positive.

According to the BBMP, Bengaluru has a total of 19,649 containment zones, of which 12,688 are active. Bengaluru South continued to report the most number of active containment zones, followed by Bengaluru East and then West.

The west zone has reported the highest number of COVID-19 patients (23%) in the last 24 hours with 456 cases. South (21%) and east (21%) zones both reported 428 cases in Bengaluru in the past day.

The west zone also saw the most recoveries on Thursday, followed by South and East.

179 out of 198 wards in the city have over 100 COVID-19 cases.

Karnataka, on Thursday, reported the biggest single-day spike of 6,128 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,18,632 and the death toll to 2,230. The day also saw a record 3,793 patients getting discharged after recovery.

According to the bulletin, 22 out of 83 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (9), Dharwad (8), Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada (7), Hassan (6), Udupi and Belagavi (4), Bagalote, Uttara Kannada, Bidar, Kolar (2), and Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Gadag, Davangere, Koppal, Yadgir and Haveri (1).

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 53,324 infections, followed by Ballari 6,063 and Dakshina Kannada 5,504. Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with 15,791 discharges, followed by Ballari 2,566 and Dakshina Kannada 2,561.

The Karnataka government also announced, on Thursday, that there will be no lockdown on Sundays from August 1, and that the night curfew has been removed, as part of the Unlock 3.0 guidelines. In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the government had imposed total lockdown on Sundays from July 5.