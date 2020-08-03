Bengaluru reports 2105 new COVID-19 cases, 2331 patients recover in a day

A total of 638 COVID-19 patients across the state of Karnataka are in critical condition.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Bengaluru reported 2,105 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. With a total of 2,331 people discharged following their recovery, the total number of active cases in the city stands at 37,513. With 21 new deaths, the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 went up to 1,077.

Mysuru (238), Ballari (377), Udupi (182), Bengaluru Rural (224), Kalaburagi and Mysuru (238 each), Belagavi(172), Dakshina Kannada (163), Dharwad (181), Raichur (212), Bagalkote (131), Vijayapura (113), Bidar (135), Hassan (142), Haveri (146) and Davangere (178) are the other districts that reported more than 100 cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the stateâ€™s tally rose by 5,532 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Karnataka to 1,34,819. While 4,077 persons were discharged, 57,725 patients are currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus in the state.

A total of 84 new deaths were reported in Karnataka in 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 2,496.

Among the 84 deaths, 26 victims were below the age of 60 years. 19 patients who died due to COVID-19 did not have any comorbidity. Most of the deceased patients had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney diseases.

Among the active patients undergoing treatment in the state, a total of 638 persons are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU). Among these, 339 are from Bengaluru while Dharwad has 40 patients in ICU. Only Kalaburagi (21), Hassan (37) and Dharwad (40) have more than 20 patients undergoing treatment in ICU in the rest of the state.

The media bulletin shared by the Karnataka Health Department on Sunday evening said that a total of 33,017 tests were conducted in 24 hours, of which 14,500 were tested through RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction), CB-NAAT and TrueNat test kits while 18,517 antigen tests were conducted.