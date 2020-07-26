Bengaluru reports 1950 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths

In Karnataka, while 2,088 persons were discharged following recovery, 58,418 patients are currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Bengaluru reported 1,950 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. With a total of 647 people discharged following their recovery, the total number of active cases in the city stands at 33,156. With 29 new deaths on Sunday, the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 went up to 890.

Statewide daily cases rose by 5,199 on Sunday. Ballari (579), Mysuru (230), Bengaluru Rural (213), Dakshina Kannada (199), Udupi (169), Dharwad (165), Hassan (164), Belagavi (163), Kalaburagi (152), Vijayapura (132), and Raichur (131) were the only other districts that reported more than 100 cases for the day.

A total of 82 new deaths were reported in Karnataka in 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,878. Among the 82 deaths, seven patients did not have severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) or influenza-like illness (ILI) patients. Thirty-six victims were of below the age of 60 years. Twenty-two patients who died due to COVID-19 did not have any comorbidity. Most of the deceased patients had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney diseases.

While 2,088 persons were discharged, 58,418 patients are currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus in the state.

Among the active patients undergoing treatment in the state, a total of 632 persons are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU). Among these, 353 are from Bengaluru while Dharwad has 37 patients in ICU. No other district in the state has more than 30 patients undergoing treatment in ICU.

The media bulletin on Sunday evening said that a total of 33,565 tests were conducted in 24 hours, of which 21,034 were tested through RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) and 12,531 were antigen testing. Incidentally, no CB-NAAT and TrueNat tests were conducted, according to the bulletin.