Bengaluru reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases, most from Yelahanka and west zone

Bengaluru reported 1,579 new COVID-19 cases, along with 1,165 recoveries and 11 deaths, per the November 8 official bulletin. This marks the eighth day in a row that the city has recorded less than 2,000 new coronavirus cases. A majority of the positive cases were from Yelahanka and West Zone (16% each), followed by East zone (15%), South zone (14%), Bomannahalli (13%), RR Nagara (11%), Mahadevapura (11%) and Dasarahlli (4%).

Bengaluru has a positivity rate of 10.25%, a recovery rate of 93.61%, a death rate of 1.13% and an active case rate of 5.26%. A total of 34,06,922 tests have been done, with 55,416 being done on November 7 alone.

Karnataka, meanwhile, reported 2,740 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,46,887 and the death toll to 11,391, the Health Department said late on Sunday night. The day also saw 2,360 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As on Sunday, cumulatively 8,46,887 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 11,391 deaths and 8,01,799 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin. It said that out of 33,678 active cases, 32,794 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 884 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

According to the Health Department officials, the COVID-19 media bulletin was delayed on Sunday due to technical issues.

Out of the 22 deaths reported on Sunday, Bengaluru had the highest (11), followed by Ballari (three), Belagavi, Dharwad and Mysuru (two each), and Dakshina Kannada and Haveri (one each). Most of the COVID-19 victims either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Mysuru accounted for 135, Mandya 111, Chitradurga 106, Hassan 95, Dakshina Kannada 78, Dharwad 60, followed by others.

The Bengaluru urban district tops the list of total positive cases, with a total of 3,49,327 infections, followed by Mysuru (48,755) and Ballari (37,673). Among the discharges as well, Bengaluru urban topped the list as a total of 3,26,989 patients were discharged following recovery. This is followed by Mysuru (46,712) and Ballari (36,514).

A total of 87,38,226 samples have been tested in Karnataka so far, out of which 1,17,345 were tested on Sunday alone, and 26,811 among them were rapid antigen tests.

(With PTI inputs)