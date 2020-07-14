Bengaluru reports 1,315 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

The total number of active cases in the city is 15,052.

Karnataka reported 2,738 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 1,315 cases from Bengaluru.

The rise in cases in Bengaluru, which started at the end of June, continued with the cases on Monday taking the total number of active cases in the city to 15,052. 47 deaths and 283 recoveries were reported in the city on Monday.

Over 100 cases were also reported in Yadgir (162), Mysuru (151), Dakshina Kannada (131) and Ballari (106).

A total of 73 deaths were reported in the state. 545 patients in the state are currently in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The cases emerged just two days before a lockdown will come into effect in Bengaluru. The lockdown will last from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22.

Detailed guidelines regarding restrictions during the lockdown period were made public on Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday decided to impose a lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Bengaluru currently has 3,168 containment zones with over 50 COVID-19 cases in 126 wards in the city. The number of containment zones shot up from the end of June when it was 487.

A day before the fresh lockdown comes into force in Bengaluru, a traffic pile up was seen in the highways leading out of the state capital. An official at a toll booth on Tumakuru Road told TNM that there was an increase in the traffic leaving the city.

District-in-charge Ministers in Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad announced that a lockdown will be in effect starting Wednesday.

Karnataka has reported 41,581 COVID-19 cases so far including 19,702 in Bengaluru. The second highest number of cases reported is in Dakshina Kannada district with a total of 2,353 cases.