Bengaluru reports 12161 cases in one week, number of active cases decrease

The city of Bengaluru reported 12,161 new cases of coronavirus in a span of one week, between the evening of August 6 and August 13. In a positive development, the number of active cases in the city decreased by 160, while 138 people died and 12,183 people recovered from COVID-19. The positivity rate in the city has also slightly declined. As of August 6, 150 days since the first case was reported in Karnataka, there were 69,572 total cases, of which 33,308 were and 25,063 people had recovered, while 1,201 had died.

The city had also reported 26,998 containment zones of which 13,612 had returned to normal, while 13,386 zones were active. The COVID-19 bulletin issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) pegged the mortality rate at 1.73% and said that the city had a positivity rate of 17.79%, with 3,91,092 tests conducted.

Compare that to the figures of the August 13 bulletin, by which time, the city had reported a total of 81,733 cases, of which 33,148 were active after 47,246 people had recovered and 1,339 had died.

There were 13,448 active containment zones, while the total tally stood at 32,497. The number of tests conducted stood at 4,69,627, with a positivity rate of 17.40%.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Karnataka registered a record number of 7,883 new COVID-19 cases, out of which Bengaluru alone reported 2,802. Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa and former CM Siddaramaiah were discharged from a hospital in Bengaluru this week, after they recovered from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, during the week, the BBMP also informed the media that it had decided to open up two more COVID Care Centres (CCCs) in light of the daily increase in COVID-19 cases being recorded in the city, instead of increasing the capacity of the existing CCC set up at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. The BIEC, which has around 1,500 beds according to authorities, has the capacity to host several thousand more beds if required.