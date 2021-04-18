Bengaluru reports 11,404 COVID-19 cases in biggest single-day spike

The positivity rate in the state was 12.20% on Friday.

Karnataka on Saturday logged its biggest single-day spike of 17,489 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,41,998 and the death toll to 13,270. The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 14,859 cases on Friday. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 11,404 new cases on Saturday.

A total of over 2,34,48,009 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,43,308 were tested on Saturday.

The day also saw 5,565 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the total discharges to 10,09,549 in the state. Bengaluru reported the 3,253 discharges out of 5,565 in the state

According to the bulletin, out of 1,19,160 active cases,1,18,571 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 589 are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Among the deaths, 43 are from Bengaluru Urban, Hassan and Mysuru reported 8 each, Kalaburagi and Tumakuru reporting 3 each, Ballari, Bidar, Chamarajanagara and Dharwad reporting 2 each, and one each from Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Kolar, Mandya, Shivamogga and Uttarakannada.

Mysuru accounted for 811 fresh COVID-19 cases, Kalaburagi 560, Tumakuru 507, Bidar 359, Ballari 355, Dakshina Kannada 309, Vijayapuru 281 followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district recorded the highest number of positive cases, with a total of 5,33,842, followed by Mysuru 60,974 and Ballari 41,853.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,41,054, followed by Mysuru 56,782 and Ballari 39,567.

The positivity rate in the state was 12.20% on Friday according to the bulletin. A total of 66,05,567 people have been vaccinated so far in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)