Bengaluru records over 3,605 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate over 6%

Eighty-five percent of Karnataka’s cases are in Bengaluru, the state Health Minister said.

Bengaluru recorded a major spike in the COVID-19 positivity rate from 2.85% on Tuesday, January 4 to 6.45% on Wednesday, January 5. A total of 3,605 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bengaluru Urban. A total of 2 deaths were also recorded. As per the January 4 bulletin, Bengaluru Urban had 2,053 infections and three deaths.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday took to Twitter and made the announcement. “Bengaluru's positivity rate spikes up to 6.45% today with 3,605 new cases! Bengaluru accounts for 85% of Karnataka's cases! Cases nearly doubled in 24 hours! Mask up and stay safe Bengaluru! #Bengaluru #Bangalore #COVID19 #Covid_19 #Omicron (sic),” he tweeted.

Karnataka meanwhile reported a total of 4,246 cases in total with a positivity rate of 3.33%. Sudhakar in another tweet said that there were no new Omicron cases detected. He further stated that a total of 1,27,328 (over 1.27 lakh) tests were conducted across the state.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had earlier said that people need to be cautious for the next four to six weeks to control a possible third wave of COVID-19 and the spread of Omicron variant in the state.

The minister called on the people to follow the guidelines and containment measures announced by the government and cooperate with the administration.

"New COVID guidelines have been released after a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. My appeal to the people is, four to six weeks is crucial. As we have observed worldwide, it is declining in five to six weeks. This wave will not be for too long, like in the first and second wave that was for three to four months," Sudhakar said.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to impose curfew on weekends and restrict public gatherings to fight the third wave of COVID-19 till January 19.

Also, the daily night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, which is supposed to end January 7, will continue for two more weeks.

