Bengaluru Metro revises timings amid weekend curfew: Details

The Karnataka government has imposed a weekend curfew and night curfew for 2 weeks amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Namma Metro in Bengaluru has issued revised guidelines in the wake of new restrictions imposed by the Karnataka government from Wednesday, January 5 till January 19 due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and more specifically in Bengaluru. In a press release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced the guidelines.

The BMRCL has revised the operational timings of Bengaluru metro on Saturdays and Sundays when train services will be from 8 am to 9 pm due to the night curfew imposed by the state government. This means that the first train from the terminal stations - Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli - will start from 8 am and the last train will start from 9 pm at the terminal stations.The BMRCL further stated that the frequency of the train will be reduced to 20 minutes.

On other days of the week barring Friday, the train services will be available as usual from 5 am to 11 pm. However, the press release stated that the frequency will be reduced during the last one hour. Additionally, on Fridays, metro services will begin like other weekdays at 5 am. However, the services will be closed an hour early at 10 pm instead of 11 pm.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said people need to be cautious for the next four to six weeks to control a possible third wave of COVID-19 and the spread of Omicron variant in the state.

The minister called on the people to follow the guidelines and containment measures announced by the government and cooperate with the administration.

"New COVID guidelines have been released after a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. My appeal to the people is, four to six weeks is crucial. As we have observed worldwide, it is declining in five to six weeks. This wave will not be for too long, like in the first and second wave that was for three to four months," Sudhakar said.