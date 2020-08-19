Bengaluru records more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

The BBMP War Room bulletin showed no new containment zones being added on August 18.

Bengaluru, which has been seeing over 2,000 COVID-19 cases being recorded frequently over the past few weeks, reported more recoveries than persons testing positive on Tuesday. The city reported 2,242 new coronavirus cases, 3,520 recoveries on August 18. This takes the total active cases in the city to 33,081.

While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike War Room bulletin for Tuesday did not show any new containment zones being added – either active or total – this could be a result of the numbers not being updated as well. So, the total active containment zones remains the same as on Monday – 14,480.

However, all of the eight zones in Bengaluru recorded more recoveries than new cases in the last 24 hours, as this graphic from the bulletin shows.

Bengaluru west zone reported 34% of the new cases reported on Tuesday, followed by east (16%) and south (13%) zones. Mahadevapura accounted for 10% of the new cases, followed by Bommanahalli (8%), Dasarahalli (6%) and Yelahanka (5%).

A majority of the new patients were men between the ages of 30 and 39, followed by women in the same age group. The 20 to 29 age group reported the second highest number of patients on Tuesday, followed by men between 50 to 59, and then between 40 to 49.

The 30 to 39 age group reported the highest recoveries on Tuesday too, followed by the 20 to 29 age group. Of the 49 deaths reported on Tuesday, an equal number of men and women lost their lives to COVID-19 in the 60 to 69 age group – the highest overall.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus in Bengaluru, the 30 to 39 age group has reported the most number of patients as well as recoveries.

Among Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, Bengaluru has reported the fourth highest number of COVID-19 patients till date (94,106), as well as recoveries (59,492), and deaths (1,533). The coronavirus positivity rate in the city is 16.87%, while the active rate is 35%. The recovery rate, as of Tuesday, is at 65%.