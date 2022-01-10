Bengaluru records 9020 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Bengaluru accounts for 75% of Karnataka's cases, and has a test positivity rate of around 10%.

news COVID-19

Witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases, Karnataka on Sunday, January 9, reported 12,000 fresh cases and 4 virus-related deaths, taking the tally to 30,51,958 and the fatalities toll to 38,370, a health bulletin said. The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since December last week and had reported 8,906 daily cases on Saturday, January 8.

Of the new cases on Sunday, 9,020 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 605 people being discharged and two deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 49,602. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that the test positivity rate in the capital city continued to be around 10%. He added that cases were up by 27%, and that Bengaluru accounts for 75% of the stateâ€™s cases.

There were 901 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,63,957, the health department bulletin said. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 6.33%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.03%.

Of the four deaths, two are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Ballari and Dakshina Kannada.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest of 398 new cases, Udupi 340, Dakshina Kannada 298, Mandya 261 and Shivamogga 198, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,99,319 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,81,330 and Tumakuru 1,21,780.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,42,326, followed by Mysuru 1,77,850 and Tumakuru 1,20,197. Cumulatively, a total of 5,76,83,675 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,89,499 were tested on Sunday alone.

Read: COVID hospitalisation up in Bengaluru, 30 times more unvaccinated people in ICU