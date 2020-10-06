Bengaluru records 2189 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 54,112

There are 18 containment zones in Bengaluru.

news Coronavirus

Bengaluru recorded 2,189 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the active cases in the city to 54,112. The most number of cases continued to be reported from Yelahanka and Bengaluru West at 16% each of all. The bulletin by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) showed that the city had 18 containment zones, up from 16 that it has been reporting for the last few days.

Bengaluru East reported 15% of all cases, Bengaluru South at 14%, Bommanahalli at 13%, RR Nagara and Mahadevapura at 11% each, and Dasarahalli at 4%.

On Monday, 2,972 persons were reported to have recovered, and 34 people died due to the novel coronavirus in the city.

Bengaluru has a positivity rate of 13.88%.

Cumulatively, the city has had 2,52,229 cases of COVID-19 so far while 1,95,015 have recovered, and 3,102 have passed away.

The COVID-19 tally in Karnataka almost reached the 6.5 lakh mark on Monday with the addition of 7,051 fresh cases while the death toll due to the disease rose to 9,370 after 84 more people succumbed to the virus.

The day also saw 7,064 patients getting discharged in the state after recovery and the active cases stood at 1,15,477.

Cumulatively, 6,47,712 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,370 deaths and 5,22,846 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.

Of the active cases, 1,14,636 patients are in isolation and stable at designated hospitals, while 841 are in the intensive care units.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 34 of the 84 deaths followed by Mysuru (8), Dakshina Kannada (6), Ballari (5), Hassan and Tumakuru (4) and others.

Most of those who succumbed to the virus had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

On Monday, Mysuru clocked 910 cases, Hassan 537, Tumakuru 294, Chitradurga 276 while the remaining were scattered over other districts.

Bengaluru Urban with 2,52,229 cases tops the districts followed by Mysuru 38,238 and Ballari 33,004.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 1,95,015 discharges, followed by Ballari 29,676 and Mysuru 29,208.

A total of 53,27,463 samples have been tested so far, out of which 67,303 on Monday alone. Of them, 25,770 were rapid antigen tests.