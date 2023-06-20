Bengaluru rains: Traffic police announces road diversions, safety advisory

Heavy rainfall has led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in various parts of Bengaluru causing significant disruptions to the daily commute on Tuesday, June 20.

Heavy rainfall has led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in various parts of Bengaluru causing significant disruptions to the daily commute on Tuesday, June 20. The Bengaluru Traffic Police have implemented diversions and issued advisories for motorists to ensure their safety.

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) from BEL Circle to Kuvempu Circle to Hebbal Flyover has been severely affected by waterlogging, resulting in slow-moving traffic. Motorists are urged to avoid this stretch of the road temporarily and seek alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Other areas experiencing traffic congestion include the Market down ramp on SJP road, Kogilu Cross, and Bhadrappa Layout towards Hebbal, all due to waterlogging. Commuters using these routes are advised to exercise caution while driving and prioritise their safety.

Hebbal Flyover towards the Kempegowda International Airport has also witnessed slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging, causing delays for those travelling in that direction. Motorists are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and expect extended travel times. The heavy rainfall has had a widespread impact, with traffic movements being affected since early morning around MG Road and Cubbon Park limits. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution and drive carefully on wet roads to avoid any untoward incidents.

Lee Meridian underpass has been closed temporarily due to waterlogging, adding to the traffic congestion in the affected area. Authorities are working to resolve the issue and reopen the underpass as soon as possible. Another area affected by waterlogging is near Anil Kumble Circle, resulting in slightly slower traffic movement.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru city will receive light to moderate rain/thundershowers for the next 24 hours. Surface winds are likely to be strong at times. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 26 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.