Bengaluru police trace biker who bolted across Electronic City flyover at 300kmph

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Sandep Patil tweeted a video where the biker is seen nearing 300 kmph on the Electronic City flyover.

news Road Safety

A bike rider in Bengaluru, who posted videos of himself speeding across the city outskirts on his 1000 cc bike, has been caught by police.

On Tuesday morning, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Sandeep Patil tweeted a video of the biker touching 300 kmph on a flyover in Electronic City. In his tweet, the senior IPS officer said that the Central Crime Branch had traced the driver, seized his bike and that the bike has been handed over to traffic police. The video was likely shot from a camera mounted in the rider’s helmet, zooming past other vehicles on the almost-deserted flyover.

Patil on Twitter said, “This video was made viral by the rider.. going at a dangerous speed of almost 300 kmph at Ecity flyover putting his own & others life at risk..CCB traced the rider & seized bike Yamaha 1000 CC.. handed over to traffic.”

This video made viral by the rider.. going at a dangerous speed of almost 300 kmph at Ecity flyover putting his own & others life at risk..CCB traced the rider & seized bike Yamaha 1000 CC.. handed over to traffic.. #drivesafe.. @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/RoC6csoR38 — Sandeep Patil IPS (@ips_patil) July 21, 2020

Commenting on Patil’s tweet, the official handle of Bengaluru Traffic Police asked Jurisdictional Electronic City Traffic Police Station to take necessary action and tagged the City Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao.

The video seems to have also been posted on an Instagram account called bluebeast46. The account features other videos of the same rider and others speeding above the permissible limits, though TNM could not independently confirm that this was the same rider who had been caught.

In February, police had arrested a man, Sunny Sabharwal for rash driving a sports car that he had crashed into a police kiosk at the heart of the city. Sunny had crashed his Lamborghini Gallardo into the traffic kiosk near Cubbon Park Metro Station. While after the crash, the driver and owner of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot, he returned later and posted a photo of himself on social media standing next to the damaged kiosk.