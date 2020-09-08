Bengaluru police take actor Sanjana Galrani into custody for questioning in drug case

The actor was taken into custody after a search and seizure operation at her residence in Indiranagar.

Flix Crime

The Bengaluru police, on Tuesday, took Sandalwood actor Sanjjana Galrani to the CCB headquarters for questioning in connection with the drug case. Sanjjana is the second actor to be raided and questioned in connection with the case.

The Central Crime Branch officers took Sanjjana into custody after a search and seizure operation conducted at her residence. Police said that based on information from one of the arrested accused Rahul Shetty, Sanjjana’s residence was searched and subsequently she was taken into custody.

CCB sources said that Rahul Shetty was a ‘marketing agent’ for private parties that were organised in various locations in Bengaluru and outside the country. “Rahul’s job was to bring in celebrities to these parties. He would get a commission from the profits made. He would also procure drugs which the celebrities consumed. He and Sanjjana were good friends and have attended several parties together,” the CCB added.

The CCB said that Pruthvi Shetty, an event planner from Mangaluru and resident of HSR Layout, co-owned an event planning cmpany with Sanjjana. They allegedly used to organise private parties through the company. The CCB is currently looking into Sanjjanaa’s finances. Police say that Sanjjana and Pruthivi were business partners and organised several private parties, where drugs were allegedly procured and consumed.

Sources said that two mobile phones have been seized. The CCB officials were seen taking materials required for a panchnama at around 8:30 am, even as questioning of Sanjjana continued.

Simultaneous raids were also being conducted at the residence of Viren Khanna, the party planner, who was arrested on Friday. Viren was arrested by the CCB in New Delhi.

Sanjjana had spoken to the media when Rahul Shetty was arrested last week and stated that he was like a brother to her and that she has no connection with the drug case. She had on Monday, told the media that she has no reason to fear arrest as she did not consume drugs.

So far the police have arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi, party planner Viren Khanna, alleged drug peddlers Loum Pepper Samba, Rahul Tonse, Prashanth Ranka and Niyaz in connection with the case. The police are still looking for Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law, Aditya Alva, who is accused 6 in the case. The prime accused and Ragini Dwivedi’s long-time friend Shiva Prakash is yet to be arrested.

Sources said that Niyaz, an alleged drug peddler from Kerala used to attend parties organised by Viren Khanna. Niyaz is believed to have sourced drugs from Kerala for these parties, where he allegedly met Ragni Dwivedi. “They kept in touch and we have retrieved chats where they have spoken about drugs in code language,” the CCB official said.

Meanwhile, the CCB obtained 5-day custody of Ragini Dwivedi on Monday. Following which Viren Khanna and other arrested accused were also remanded to police custody by the magistrate.