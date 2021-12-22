Bengaluru police seize 5 litres of hashish oil worth around 5 crore

The police have said that the drug peddlers procured the hashish oil from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam and had kept it stored to be sold during New Year’s Eve.

The police in Bengaluru on Wednesday, December 22, arrested two people with five litres of hashish oil (cannabis oil) and 1.5 kg cannabis. The five litres of hashish oil, valued at Rs 5 crore, and the contraband has been seized from their possession. The arrested have been identified as Prakash and Dhyamraj, who are from Andhra Pradesh.

The hashish oil that was stored by the two was to be sold during New Year celebrations, police said. According to a press release by the police, the accused persons had procured the banned substance from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam and were selling it at an empty site beside the SNN Raj Lake View Apartment in Bengaluru’s BTM 2nd stage.

Mico Layout police, who are investigating the case, said that the hashish oil was intended to be circulated among drug peddlers in Bengaluru and in turn they would sell it to customers who are students, IT professionals, industrialists and elite people. The investigation has been taken up to track the nexus and inter-state drug mafia, the police added.

In a release, the police said that a team had been formed at the Mico Layout police station to track those involved in the sale of banned substances. Based on a tip-off by a police informer, the two accused have been arrested, the release stated. The release further stated that following a preliminary investigation, the accused said that they took to the crime as they “desired a luxurious life.”

An FIR has been registered at the Mico Layout police station and the police have booked the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Section 20 (b) (produces, manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or uses cannabis).

Earlier on Wednesday, in a similar drug bust, the Tamil Nadu police seized 20 kilograms of ‘brown sugar’ (which is another name for heroin) drug, from a package that was floating near Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep.

