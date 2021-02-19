Bengaluru police to resume drunk driving checks in city

The move comes after the reopening of bars, theatres, restaurants, and malls in the city.

news Drunk driving

After a gap of nearly a year, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has decided to restart special drunk driving checks across the city after taking cognisance of increased instances of fatal accidents, where motorists were later found to be driving in an inebriated state. BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that it was necessary they start the drive.

“The drunk drive checks were stopped last March owing to the enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines while keeping in mind the safety of the traffic personnel. However, with the increase in accidents and drunken driving cases, the decision of resuming the drives with a set of safety guidelines was taken,” the Joint Commissioner (Traffic) told The Hindu.

The move comes after the reopening of bars, theatres, restaurants, and malls in the city. The officials are confident that the safety protocols and guidelines devised will assist in mitigating the risk of COVID-19. The police personnel involved in the drives have to mandatorily wear masks, gloves and face shields, apart from sanitising their hands after every check. The breath analyser, the guideline says, should be sanitised and only one instrument should be used for one motorist. The guidelines also state that the traffic police must sanitise their hands in front of motorists before they conduct the breathalyser test, to ease their fears.

Traffic police had suspended the use of breath analysers, a device used to ascertain alcohol content in person, fearing transmission of coronavirus during the checks. Despite the easing of the lockdown, the procedure hadn’t resumed owing to health protocols. The permissible limit of Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) is 30 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

The Additional Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) had recently issued a circular, directing the police to step up enforcement and minimise fatal road accidents. He had also given targets to the police, warning that disciplinary action will be taken if the enforcements are not strictly implemented. He had also asked personnel to crack down on negligent and rash drivers. Moreover, he directed them to book cases against the parents of minor motorists who were caught.