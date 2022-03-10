Bengaluru police raid dance bar, nine people held

The police also said that they rescued 64 women during the raid.

The police in Karnataka on Wednesday, March 9, raided a dance bar in Bengaluru and have rescued 64 women from there. Nine people have also been arrested by the police. The police had received a tip-off that an illegal dance bar was being run at Mood Bar and Restaurant, located within the Upparpet police station limits in Bengaluru. Sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a raid late Wednesday night.

According to the police, the dance bar was operating without an occupational certificate and against the guidelines. The customers were allowed to shower currency notes on bar girls.

The police have taken 74 customers into custody. Of the 64 bar women rescued, 17 are from Karnataka, 13 from Rajasthan eight each from Maharashtra and Punjab , six from Delhi, five from Uttar Pradesh, three from Madhya Pradesh, two each from Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The police have recommended Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to cancel the license of the bar and restaurant.

Recently, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had expressed his displeasure and took the police department to task on the issue of illegal dance bars operating in Bengaluru. Further investigation is on.

