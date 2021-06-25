Bengaluru police nab two accused in murder of ex-BBMP corporator Rekha

Former Bengaluru corporator Rekha Kadiresh was attacked and killed in broad daylight on Thursday, June 24 as she was distributing food to the needy in the Cottonpet area of the city.

news Crime

A day after 45-year-old former Bengaluru corporator Rekha Kadiresh was hacked to death in broad daylight, city police arrested two suspects in connection with the case on Friday, June 25. It was also reported that Rekha’s husband S Kadiresh, a history-sheeter, was also murdered after he was attacked with sharp weapons in the same locality in 2018 over a personal dispute.

The accused in the current murder case have been identified as Surya and Peter. Both of them have multiple existing criminal cases against them, said police. A senior police officer said Surya has two murder cases and two attempt to murder cases, while Peter has three murder cases, one assault case and two attempt to dacoity cases.

“The motive for the murder is unknown as they are yet to be interrogated,” he added. Incidentally Peter is a relative of Rekha and was known to be a close aide of hers. More importantly, Peter is also an accused in a murder case which police believe was carried out to avenge Kadiresh’s killing.

It was widely reported on Thursday that the former corporator of Chalavadi Palya ward was killed during the day near her residence in Cottonpet area of the city as she was distributing food among the needy. Police had said that the murder was a well-planned conspiracy as many CCTV cameras of the area was turned away from the crime scene. She was declared dead by the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences.

Following the murder, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had promised that the accused would be arrested within 24 hours after speaking with the City Police Commissioner. Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru West had formed special teams to nab the accused based on the information from the deceased’s family and CCTV footage.