Bengaluru police issue traffic guidelines ahead of PM Modi's visit: Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a 13.7 km stretch of the Bengaluru Metro Phase II project from Whitefield to KR Puram on March 25.

news Bengaluru news

The Bengaluru City Police have issued a list of traffic advisories and alternative routes in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday, March 25. The traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 pm to 2:30 pm on March 25. The restricted routes include Hoodi Varthur Road, Varthur Kodi to Sathya Sai Ashrama, Graphite India to Vydehi Hospital Road, Vydehi Hospital to Big Bazaar junction, and Hope Farm junction to Channasandra.

Meanwhile, the city police have also given alternative routes people can take to avoid traffic congestion. Vehicles moving from Varthur Kodi should move towards Kundalahalli Bridge and reach the Old Airport. Incoming traffic from Channasandra Circle must move towards Nagondanahalli via the Immadihalli to Hagadoor route to reach Varthur Kodi.

Vehicles from Kantanalluru cross heading towards Kannamangala via Seegehalli Gate can use the Kadugodi Nala Road to reach Channasandra. Traffic from Hoodi Circle can move towards Graphite India Road to reach Kundalahalli. Incoming vehicles from Hoodi can move towards Ayyappa Nagar, Battarahalli junction, and Medahalli Bridge via Katanalluru to reach Hosakote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a 13.7 km stretch of Reach-1 extension of the Bengaluru Metro Phase II project from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapuram on March 25. The metro will be inaugurated at Whitefield around 1 pm after which the Prime Minister is also expected to take a ride in the train.