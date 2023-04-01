Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory ahead of IPL match on Apr 2: Details

The match will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

news IPL 2023

Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2. The match will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The advisory will be in place from 4 pm to 11 pm. Here are the details:

Parking restrictions will apply on Queens Road, MG Road, MG Road to Cubbon road, Rajbhavan Road Central Street Road, Cubbon Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturiba Road, Ambedkar Veedi Road,Trinity Jn, Lavelle road, Vittal Malya road and Nrupathunga road.

Police specified that subject to availability, the following parking places will be available for the public, including Kings Road, UB City Parking lot, BMTC TTMC Shivajinagar 1st floor & OLD KGID Building Kanteerava Stadium, BRV Ground below Metro lane.

Meanwhile, on the opening match on Friday, Shubman Gill scored a half-century (63) as Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a five-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill struck 63 off 36 while Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan hammered crucial boundaries off the final over as Gujarat Titans started the defence of their title on a winning note.

CSK's Tushar Deshpande became the first Impact Player (substitute) in the IPL. He came in place of Ambati Rayudu. GT's Sai Sudharsan joined him as the second player to be picked as Impact Player, coming in as a substitute for New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, who had suffered an injury while fielding in the first innings.

Earlier, Gaikwad's scintillating 92-run innings, decorated with four boundaries and nine maximums helped CSK to 178/7.

With IANS inputs