Bengaluru Police to issue movement passes for essential services staff

Those who qualify for this pass include mediapersons, bank employees, and delivery persons. Read article for the full list.

The Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru has issued a directive regarding issuing of passes for people and vehicles involved with essential services. He said passes will be provided to allow movement for those involved in essential services. This comes after reports by various individuals and groups that the local police are disrupting services by halting and harassing deliveries persons, and even shutting down grocery stores and hotels, both of which are essential services.

Passes are to be issued to the following:

> Private security guards

> Petrol, gas, LPG retail employees

> Banks, ATM, insurance Employees

> Delivery agents of food aggregator services (Swiggy, Zomato, etc)

> Online pharmaceutical companies (1 mg, Netmeds, etc)

> eCommerce platforms agents (Amazon, Flipkart, etc)

> Print and electronic media persons

> Staff working for ration or grocery shops, dairies, meat and fish shops as well as animal fodder shops

> Staff of medical establishments such as hospitals, clinics, dispensaries, nursing homes, laboratories, ambulance services, etc

> Staff of telecom and Internet services - IT and IT enabled services employees which work for essential services

> Employees of power generation, transmission and distribution units

> Staff of capital and debt market services

> Employees of cold storage and warehousing services

> Staff working for manufacturing units of essential commodities

> Staff engaged in transportation of essential goods

> Staff of hotels and lodges which are accommodating tourists stranded due to COVID-19 and earmarked for quarantine facilities

The above passes will be issued from the office of the Jurisdictional DCP L860 and will be made available 24x7 (staff to be deputed in three shifts) on the submission of a standardized application form and will be issued in the prescribed format.

Passes will NOT be issued for the following:

> Government vehicles with "G" registration plates

> Goods vehicles—the Commissioner has clarified that passes will be issued for employees of essential services, and not for the vehicles themselves.

> Employees of Government departments

> Employees of the High Court

(All Government and High Court staff are to compulsorily carry their department-issued ID cards)

One can apply for this pass by going to the closest Deputy Commissioner of Police office with a Government issued photo-ID, such as Passport or Aadhaar card, the Employment ID, and passport size photographs on March 26, Thursday. Those seeking these passes are advised to call ahead and inform the DCP office.

