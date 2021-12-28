Bengaluru police to detain those who violate night curfew, many flyovers to be closed

The night curfew is in place across Karnataka from December 28 to January 7 from 10 pm to 5 am.

news COVID-19

The night curfew that has been imposed by the Karnataka government across the state comes into effect from Tuesday, December 28, and the police in capital Bengaluru have stepped up measures to ensure citizens abide by the curfew. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has said that police checkposts will be set up, and vehicles will be checked after 10 pm. The night curfew is in place from December 28 to January 7 from 10 pm to 5 am.

“Only those who work at night, those employed in essential servicesand those travelling on urgent business will be allowed to travel. Apart from these, anybody seen loitering will be detained,” Kamal Pant said.

The police commissioner also said that major flyovers in the city will be closed to ensure people follow the night curfew. “From December 28, we will be closing several flyovers in the city. All activities should be closed by 10 pm,” he added.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has warned that action will be taken against those who violate the curfew.

The night curfew, which brought the curtains down on the New Year celebrations in the state, was imposed amid fears of the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreading.

"As per the government orders, the curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru between 10 pm and 5 am. There is no scope for any activity in pubs, clubs and other commercial establishments," he said.

If anyone is found violating the curfew they will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), he warned. The police will not let people roam during the night curfew, he added.

He stressed that there will be no movement of vehicles and people on MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar after 10 pm. The police will take extra measures on New Year's eve to enforce the curfew. Most of the happening pubs and restaurants are located in these areas and the people of Bengaluru traditionally celebrate the new year on MG Road and Brigade Road. Vehicle movement used to be stopped to allow the celebrations.

This year, CCTVs will be installed everywhere and no passes will be issued. Those who move out on an emergency should show proof, those who are undertaking journeys must show their tickets and those who go to work will have to show their identity cards, Kamal Pant said.

With IANS inputs