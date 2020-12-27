Bengaluru police bust fake currency racket with auto driver’s aid

The incident came to light after one of the accused handed a Rs 100 note to an auto-rickshaw driver, who suspected it to be a counterfeit

An auto-rickshaw driver helped the Bengaluru police unearth a counterfeit currency note racket allegedly run by three men. The three accused have been identified as Mohammed Imran, Mubarak and Jamal Akhtar and the police said that they confessed to their crime. The incident came to light after Imran, who travelled from City Market to Shanthinagar Bus stand in an auto-rickshaw, paid Rs 100 to the driver. Suspecting the note to be a counterfeit, the driver took him to the Wilson Garden Police Station, according to reports.

Upon raiding Imran’s house, the police said they found materials used for printing counterfeit notes, like ink bottles and 33 sheets of A4 paper. Other materials seized included a CPU, a keyboard, print screens and a damaged pen drive.

When asked if the three accused are a part of a larger syndicate, an official said, “Investigation is underway. It is not known yet if they are involved with a bigger group.” The official added that the counterfeit notes they produced are in circulation in the city and they are also trying to trace it. The three accused have been booked under Sections 489A (printing counterfeit currency) and 489 B (using fake currency) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under which they can either be imprisoned for life or face a jail term up to ten years besides a fine.

On December 23, Bengaluru police arrested two accused in a murder case of an elderly lady. They later found out that the two also ran a counterfeit currency racket. The Bengaluru Police department plans to initiate stringent action against counterfeit currency rackets operating in the city.