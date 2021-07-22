Bengaluru police arrest two for killing man inside bank in front of family

A gang of around eight people had murdered a rowdy sheeter in full public view in Koramangala on Monday.

The Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested two people accused in the murder of Joseph aka Babli (40), who was hacked to death in a bank in Bengaluruâ€™s Koramangala, in broad daylight and in full view of the public. The incident, which took place on Monday, was even witnessed by Josephâ€™s wife and daughter. The police have now arrested two people, identified as rowdy sheeters Ravi and Pradeep. According to authorities, the accused were shot in their legs after they attacked a police team in a bid to escape, and the police opened fire

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had given directions to take the incident seriously and three special teams were formed to nab the accused. Though the accused covered their faces during the attack to hide their identities, the police gathered other inputs and traced them.

When the police tried to arrest them, the accused allegedly attacked policemen with weapons and tried to escape. Koramangala Inspector Ravi and Sub Inspector Puttaswamy fired in the air, warning the accused to surrender. However, when they did not comply, they were shot in the legs, officials said

According to the police, the accused who have been arrested are involved in a series of criminal offences. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southeast, Srinath Mahadev Joshi, said that the murder accused were shot as they attacked policemen and added that the search was on for other people allegedly involved in the crime. Two policemen who were injured in the incident are being treated at the hospital.

As many as eight people arrived outside the bank in their bikes and barged into its premises on Monday, where they hacked Babli to death, in what is being seen as a revenge attack over personal rivalry. Babli was the son-in-law of notorious rowdy Palani, who was hacked to death in a hospital in Bengaluru in 2006 while he was undergoing treatment.