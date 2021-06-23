Bengaluru police arrest man for inflicting severe burn injuries on his three kids

The accused, identified as Tamilselvan, has been booked under charges of attempt to murder and under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

A man in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar area was arrested by the city police on Tuesday for allegedly attacking his children with a hot rod and leaving them with burn injuries. The accused man, identified as Tamilselvan, works as a daily wage labourer. According to a local news report, the couple’s neighbour told the media that they notified the police after they witnessed the children running out of the house. According to IANS, the police arrived at the scene when neighbours could not stop Tamilselvan from searing his children with a red-hot iron rod.

Speaking to TNM, the JP Nagar Police said this is not the first time the man has attacked his children. DCP Harish Pandey told the local media that he learnt about the incident after an NGO sent him the pictures of the injuries, based on which they identified the area and rescued the children.

The police said that the accused Selvam has children from his first marriage — two boys aged around eight and six and a girl aged four years. He married Satya, who is his second wife, around two years ago, after his wife passed away. However, since his first wife’s death, Tamilselvan has been negligent towards the three children and would often hurt them, the police said.

“Tamilselvan would often beat the children for frivolous issues. He had begun neglecting the children after his first wife passed away. He was disinterested in looking after them,” the police added.

The children sustained injuries on their feet and shoulders, and are being treated at a Bengaluru hospital, the police said. His wife, the children’s stepmother, is also being treated as an accused in the case.

Tamilselvan has been booked under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, said the police. He will be presented before the Magistrate on June 23. According to local media, Tamilselvan’s wife has also been arrested. The couple has been booked under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

(Warning: Visuals may be distressing)